Credit Suisse AG Makes New $197,000 Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $1,828,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $884.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.70. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

