Credit Suisse AG Makes New $124,000 Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 79.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 28.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 46.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.49 million, a PE ratio of -19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $192,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,773,448 shares of company stock valued at $17,208,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

