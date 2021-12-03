Credit Suisse AG Invests $66,000 in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DHX opened at $5.34 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $264.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

