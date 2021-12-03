Credit Suisse AG Invests $147,000 in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

