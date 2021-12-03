Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $49,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVRO opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AVROBIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

