Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 19,440 SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOS opened at $1.20 on Friday. SOS Limited has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $15.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

