Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 11,170 Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the second quarter worth approximately $14,204,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TALK. Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Italk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Italk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

