CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 238,141 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the third quarter worth $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRAI opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

