CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in November

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,111,100 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 9,359,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVPUF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. CP ALL Public has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.