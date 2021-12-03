Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.40

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 44965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,431,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $35,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,991 shares of company stock worth $10,942,398 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,723,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 16,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 960,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after acquiring an additional 954,307 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

