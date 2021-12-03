Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $10,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

