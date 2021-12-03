Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.