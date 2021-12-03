Cormark Cuts Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$15.00

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:XTC traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.15. 119,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.23. The firm has a market cap of C$359.32 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$8.61 and a twelve month high of C$11.50.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

