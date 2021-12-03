Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.37

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 641879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 186,476 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

