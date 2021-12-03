Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 115,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 171,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$117.94 million and a PE ratio of -225.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.