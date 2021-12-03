CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Update

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,900 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 639,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,802. CooTek has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

