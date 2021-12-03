Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPS opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.17.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

