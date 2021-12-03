Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.600-$14.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Shares of COO stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.74. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $327.44 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

