Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $4.43 million and $1.40 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00063825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.04 or 0.08016186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,263.83 or 1.00467002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 612,017,245 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.