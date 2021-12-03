Convergence (CONV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $887,487.00

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Convergence coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $32.91 million and approximately $887,487.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00247917 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,424,547,006 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

