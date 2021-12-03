Contrasting Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -28.49% -12.30% -6.03% Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

This table compares Poshmark and Honest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 5.22 $16.84 million ($1.63) -10.90 Honest $300.52 million 2.47 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Poshmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Honest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Poshmark and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 5 0 2.38 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $34.36, indicating a potential upside of 93.49%. Honest has a consensus target price of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 89.19%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Honest.

Summary

Honest beats Poshmark on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

