Contrasting Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Emtec has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emtec and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emtec N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 2.07% 4.25% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Emtec and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.99%. Given QuinStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Emtec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emtec and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.44 $23.56 million $0.23 67.00

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The compan

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

