Contrasting ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Macerich’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 2.55 -$197.71 million $2.99 4.56 Macerich $786.03 million 5.01 -$230.20 million ($1.14) -16.22

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Macerich 5 5 2 0 1.75

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential downside of 0.40%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Macerich.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 104.89% 1.45% 0.32% Macerich -19.58% -5.39% -1.77%

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Macerich on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Macerich

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

