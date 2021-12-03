Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $63.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 over the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

