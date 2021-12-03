ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.55

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 41386123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $65,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,892,511 shares of company stock worth $10,776,690. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

