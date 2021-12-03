Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.25.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.28. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $204.46 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

