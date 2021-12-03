Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives $8.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $8,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 194.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth about $3,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.