Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 67.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 498,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 150,871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 290,722 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNCE stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

