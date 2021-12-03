Compound (COMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71.37 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $270.31 or 0.00477367 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $71.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,527 coins. Compound's official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound's official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

