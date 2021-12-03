Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Shares Up 13.2%

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) shot up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 181,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 290,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPX. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

