Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 251.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,831 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Compass Diversified worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.