Comparing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.7% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.24 $158.48 million $0.67 21.39 Tenable $440.22 million 11.88 -$42.73 million ($0.35) -139.03

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SolarWinds and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 2 7 2 0 2.00 Tenable 0 0 13 0 3.00

SolarWinds presently has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential upside of 86.32%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $62.92, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Tenable.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 10.87% 6.23% 3.22% Tenable -7.36% -14.84% -3.18%

Summary

SolarWinds beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founded by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

