Comparing Boqii (BQ) & The Competition

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the "Retail stores, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boqii to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Boqii has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s peers have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

20.9% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% Boqii Competitors -16.79% 14.55% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boqii and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boqii Competitors 142 702 1055 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Boqii’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boqii and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -136.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -7.80

Boqii’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boqii peers beat Boqii on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

