Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €151.13 ($171.73).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($148.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of €134.36 and a 200-day moving average of €134.62.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

