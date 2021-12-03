Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLPIF stock opened at $16.90 on Monday.

Compagnie des Alpes Company Profile

Compagnie des Alpes SA engages in the operation of ski resorts and leisure parks. It operates through the following segments: Ski Resorts, Leisure Park, International Development, and Holding Companies and Support Subsidiaries. The Ski Resort segment includes ski lifts and maintenance of ski runs and trails.

