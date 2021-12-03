Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Commvault Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $18,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,432,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.