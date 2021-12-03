Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $770.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.