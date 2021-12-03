Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $62.86. The stock had previously closed at $69.80, but opened at $66.61. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Commerce Bancshares shares last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 158 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 50,132 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

