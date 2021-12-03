Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NYSE:PBF opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.