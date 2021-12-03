Comerica Bank Sells 2,592 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Heritage Financial worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $261,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $844.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

