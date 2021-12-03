Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after buying an additional 2,310,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

