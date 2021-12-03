Comerica Bank Has $847,000 Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,519. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $87.12.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.