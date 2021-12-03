Comerica Bank Cuts Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $48.60.

