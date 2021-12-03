Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.99. 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

