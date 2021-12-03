CoinFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $13,136.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00239678 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.