Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

RNP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.87. 50,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,067. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

