Cohen Lawrence B Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.55. 93,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,696. The company has a market cap of $425.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

