Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.83

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 15153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $73,325,000. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth $54,470,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

