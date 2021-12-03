Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Boosted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

