Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.69 on Friday, reaching $305.70. The stock had a trading volume of 404,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,842,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

